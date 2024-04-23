OU basketball lands Dayton guard Kobe Elvis via transfer portal

Elvis is in the building.

The OU men's basketball team secured a commitment from Dayton transfer Kobe Elvis on Tuesday. The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 9.4 points and 3.5 assists as a redshirt junior this past season.

Elvis is a former three-star prospect from Brampton, Ontario. He spent his freshman season at DePaul before he transferred to Dayton in 2021.

Elvis is the first commit OU has secured via the transfer portal this offseason. The Sooners went 20-12 (8-10 Big 12) last season, and head coach Porter Moser is tasked with rebuilding his roster after some major departures.

Javian McCollum (Georgia Tech), Milos Uzan (Houston) and John Hugley IV (Xavier) have entered the transfer portal. Jalon Moore also declared for the NBA Draft while Le'Tre Darthard, Rivaldo Soares and Maks Klanjscek are out of eligibility.

But Elvis' commitment could begin a domino effect for OU, which is targeting numerous other players in the transfer portal. The Sooners have recently held visits for OSU center Brandon Garrison, Virginia Tech guard Sean Pedulla and North Texas forward Aaron Scott.

