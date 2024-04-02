Oklahoma basketball: Sooners guard Javian McCollum to enter transfer portal, per report

Oklahoma guard Javian McCollum (2) celebrates scoring in the second half during an NCAA basketball game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024.

NORMAN — OU junior guard Javian McCollum has submitted his paperwork to enter the NCAA transfer portal, per On3.

McCollum averaged 13.3 points, and 3.4 assists per game while starting 30 games for the Sooners this season. He also shot 40.4% from the field. McCollum is the fourth Sooners player to enter the portal following their shocking omission from the NCAA Tournament, joining John Hugley IV, Otega Oweh and Milos Uzan.

The Fort Myers, Florida, native transferred to OU from Siena last offseason. McCollum will be remembered for his 3-point buzzer-beater, which lifted Oklahoma over Oklahoma State during overtime of the schools’ final Big 12 Bedlam matchup.

McCollum missed the Sooners’ 77-70 loss to TCU in the Big 12 tournament due to a lingering shoulder injury.

Seniors Le’Tre Darthard, Maks Klanjseck and Soares are all out of eligibility. Sam Godwin has an extra year of eligibility remaining due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it's unclear whether or not he'll return to Norman.

Oklahoma guard Javian McCollum (2) shoots the game-winning 3-pointer in overtime during an NCAA basketball game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024.

OU has reportedly contacted Cowley JUCO's Jeff Nwankwo, Drexel's Amari Williams, Georgetown's Rowan Brumbaugh, Stanford's Kanaan Carlyle, Iowa’s Tony Perkins, South Dakota State’s Zeke Mayo and UTSA’s Jordan Ivy-Curry in the transfer portal, among others.

Drake’s Kevin Overton, an Oklahoma City native, visited Oklahoma on Monday, while Mayo has a visit with the Sooners scheduled for April 13. Oklahoma reportedly showed interest in UT Martin's Jacob Crews before he committed to Missouri out of the portal last week.

While the amount of NIL dollars a program has to use in the portal is a difficult thing to measure in college sports, Moser offered a glimpse into the Sooners’ situation last week, saying this season was the first where he felt like “we really had some,” adding “we made a huge jump.”

The transfer window for undergraduates closes May 1, but graduate transfers are able to transfer after that date. OU finished its season 20-12 and was the final team left out of the tournament.

