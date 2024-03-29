OU men's basketball: Which transfer portal players are the Sooners targeting?
It's back to the drawing board for Porter Moser and the Sooners.
After going 20-12 (8-10 Big 12) and missing the NCAA Tournament for the third straight season, the OU men's basketball team is tasked with improving its roster. One way to do that is through the transfer portal, where Moser and his staff have been hard at work.
Here's a list of players in the transfer portal who've reportedly heard from OU:
OU men's basketball transfer portal targets
Georgetown guard Rowan Brumbaugh: After transferring from Texas, Brumbaugh averaged 8.3 points and 2.6 assists with Georgetown this season. The 6-foot-4 redshirt freshman has also heard from programs such as Arkansas, Florida State and Texas A&M, per On3's Joe Tipton.
Stanford guard Kanaan Carlyle: Carlyle averaged 11.5 points and 2.7 assists this season. The 6-3 freshman has also heard from programs such as Duke, Texas Tech and Baylor, per 24/7 High School Hoops.
Canisius guard Tre Dinkins: Dinkins earned an All-MAAC third team selection this season with averages of 15.4 points and 3.6 assists. The 6-2 junior has also heard from programs such as Miami, Indiana and Seton Hall, per The Pohttps://twitter.com/ThePortalReport/status/1773756684542128322rtal Report.
Oklahoma State center Brandon Garrison: Garrison is a former Del City High standout who averaged 7.5 points and 5.3 rebounds this season. The 6-11 freshman has also heard from programs such as Texas, Houston and Kansas, per MADE Hoops' Travis Graf.
Bowling Green guard Marcus Hill: Hill is a former junior college standout who averaged 20.5 points and five rebounds this season, which earned him a spot on the All-MAC first team. The 6-4 junior has also heard from programs such as Illinois, Kansas and Georgetown, per The Portal Report.
St. Louis guard Gibson Jimerson: Jimerson made the Atlantic 10's All-Conference third team this season with averages of 15.8 points and 2.9 rebounds. The 6-5 redshirt junior has also heard from programs such as Kansas, Georgetown and Providence, per 24/7 High School Hoops.
South Dakota State forward William Kyle III: Kyle earned an All-Summit League first team selection this season with averages 13.1 points and 6.6 rebounds. The 6-9 sophomore has also heard from programs such as Texas A&M, Wake Forest and Nebraska, per Hurrdat Sports' Mike Sautter.
Toledo guard Dante Maddox Jr: Maddox spent the first two years of his career at Cal State Fullerton, and he made the All-MAC second team with Toledo this season by averaging 15.6 points and 4.3 rebounds. The 6-2 redshirt junior has also heard from programs such as Texas, Kansas and Virginia Tech, per 24/7 High School Hoops.
South Dakota State guard Zeke Mayo: Mayo averaged 18.8 points and 5.7 rebounds this season, which earned him the Summit League's Player of the Year award. The 6-4 junior has also heard from programs such as Kansas, Kansas State and Texas, per Tipton.
Drake guard Kevin Overton: Overton is a former Midwest City High standout who averaged 11.3 points and 3.3 rebounds this season, which earned him a spot on the Missouri Valley Conference's All-Freshman team. The 6-5 guard has also heard from programs such as Texas Tech, LSU and Missouri, per On3's Jamie Shaw.
Furman guard JP Pegues: Pegues averaged 18.4 points and 4.8 assists this season, which earned him a spot on the All-Southern Conference first team. The 6-1 junior has also heard from programs such as Nebraska, Clemson and Miami, per Shaw.
Iowa guard Tony Perkins: Perkins made the All-Big Ten second team this season with averages of 14 points and 4.6 assists. The 6-4 senior has also heard from programs such as Ole Miss, Arkansas and Kansas, per Shaw.
Arkansas Tech (Division II) guard Taelon Peter: Peter averaged 18.5 points and 5.8 rebounds this season, and he made the Division II All-Central Region first team. The 6-4 junior has also heard from programs such as Arkansas, San Diego State and Tulsa, per Shaw.
Wichita State guard Colby Rogers: After spending time at Cal Poly and Siena, Rogers averaged 16.4 points and 3.4 assists with Wichita State this season. The 6-4 junior has also heard from programs such asKansas, Arkansas and Alabama, per The Athletic's Tobias Bass.
Central Oklahoma (Division II) guard Jaden Wells: Wells was named a Division II All-American this season with averages of 21.5 points and 4.2 rebounds. He has also heard from programs such as North Texas, Oral Roberts and UT Arlington, per PDT Scouting.
