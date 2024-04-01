OU men's basketball guard Milos Uzan enters the transfer portal, per reports

OU men’s basketball guard Milos Uzan entered the transfer portal on Sunday, per multiple reports.

The 6-foot-4 sophomore averaged nine points, 4.4 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game this season. He started in all 32 contests for OU (20-12, 8-10 Big 12), which missed the NCAA Tournament for the third straight campaign.

Uzan joined the Sooners last season as a four-star freshman. He quickly cracked the starting lineup and finished with averages of 7.6 points and three assists, which earned him a Big 12 All-Freshman Team selection.

Uzan is the third Sooner to enter the transfer portal. Sophomore guard Otega Oweh entered on Monday, while redshirt junior forward John Hugley IV entered on Friday.

Oklahoma Sooners guard Milos Uzan (12) tries to get past Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Javon Small (12) during a Bedlam college basketball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Oklahoma won 66-62.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma men's basketball: Milos Uzan enters NCAA transfer portal