Mussatto: These are lean times for OU, OSU men's basketball as NCAA drought goes on

Forty-two years. Until this season, that’s how long it had been since OU and Oklahoma State men’s basketball simultaneously had a three-year NCAA Tournament drought.

Neither the Sooners nor the Cowboys made the tournament from 1980-82. And as we learned Sunday with the Sooners’ omission from the bracket, neither OU nor OSU made the tournament from 2022-24.

These are lean years for Bedlam hoops.

OSU is searching for a new coach after the firing of Mike Boynton. Meanwhile, pressure is mounting in Norman for Porter Moser.

OU men's basketball coach Porter Moser and then-OSU coach Mike Boynton talk before a Bedlam game in Stillwater on Jan. 18, 2023. Neither school has made the NCAA Tournament since 2021.

Lon Kruger made two NCAA Tournaments, advancing to the second round in both, in his first three seasons as OU coach.

Jeff Capel also led the Sooners to two NCAA Tournaments — including an Elite Eight run — in his first three seasons.

Kelvin Sampson’s first three seasons at OU? Three NCAA Tournament bids, albeit with three first-round exits.

Billy Tubbs missed the tournament in his first two seasons, but the Sooners made the second round in Tubbs’ third season.

Dave Bliss (not the Thunder assistant) was the last OU coach to miss the tournament in each of his first three seasons (1976-78). A year later, in 1979, the Sooners made the Sweet 16.

While Kruger, Capel, Sampson and Tubbs had all coached in multiple NCAA Tournament games by the end of their third seasons at OU, Moser is still looking for his first bid.

The Sooners are 20-35 (.364) in the Big 12 under Moser. That’s a worse winning percentage in conference play than Boynton (51-75, .405) had at OSU.

Boynton made his first and only NCAA Tournament in Year 4. We’ll see if Moser can do the same — although he likely won’t have a future No. 1 NBA draft pick to lead the way.

If the Sooners or Cowboys both miss the tournament again next year, which seems likelier than not, it’ll be the first time since 1975-78 since the Bedlam rivals had coinciding four-year tournament droughts.

Only 165 days until college football season.

