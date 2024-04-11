Onyeka Okongwu, Jalen Johnson sidelined for several weeks with injuries

A pair of young big men on the Hawks are set to be sidelined for several weeks after suffering injuries.

Both 23-year-old Onyeka Okongwu and 22-year-old Jalen Johnson will miss the remainder of the Hawks’ regular season.

Okongwu suffered a left big toe sprain and underwent a procedure on Tuesday. He will be re-evaluated in about four weeks, the team said.

Johnson suffered a right ankle sprain in the team’s loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday. He will be re-evaluated in about three weeks, according to the team.

There’s a good chance that the Hawks’ season will be over by the time both guys are healthy enough to return.

The Hawks are locked into a matchup with the Chicago Bulls in the No. 9 vs No. 10 matchup in the NBA’s Play-In Tournament.

To make the playoffs, the Hawks would have to win this matchup and then also defeat the loser of the No. 7 vs No. 8 matchup. Winning that matchup would put them against the NBA-best Boston Celtics in the first round.

The Hawks have two games left in the regular season, Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Sunday against the Indiana Pacers.

