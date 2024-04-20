Oklahoma football spring game live updates: Jackson Arnold, Sooners wrap up camp

Coach Brent Venables and the OU football team wrap up spring practice on Saturday afternoon at Owen Field in Norman — it's one final look at the Sooners before they join the SEC on July 1.

What times does OU football's 2024 spring game start?

Date: Saturday, April 20

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Where: Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman

How to watch, listen to OU football's 2024 spring game

Streaming: ESPN+

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

OU radio: KRXO-FM 107.7

