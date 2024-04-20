The OU football team is set to hold its annual spring game at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The scrimmage will feature the offense (Red Team) vs. the defense (White Team). Each quarter will be 12 minutes, and a target score will be generated at the start of the fourth quarter by adding 12 points to the leading team's score.

Here's what you need to know about OU's spring game:

More: OU football: Sooners’ spring game start time pushed back due to weather concerns

What times does OU football's 2024 spring game start?

Date: Saturday, April 20

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Where: Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman

More: What to watch for in OU football's 2024 spring game: Jackson Arnold, newcomers and more

How to watch, listen to OU football's 2024 spring game

Streaming: ESPN+

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

OU radio: KRXO-FM 107.7

More: OU football spring transfer tracker 2024: Latest portal news, roster updates for Sooners

Who's coaching OU football's 2024 spring game?

The Red Team will be coached by passing game coordinator/wide receives coach Emmett Jones.

The White Team will be coached by co-defensive coordinator Todd Bates.

More: OU football's Jackson Arnold embracing starting role ahead of spring game: 'It's awesome'

Weather for OU football's 2024 spring game

Forecast: Cloudy; 60 degrees; Winds ENE at 13 mph; 30% chance of rain

OU officials are continuing to monitor Saturday's weather forecasts and any potential changes to the day's schedule.

More: Where OU football stands as spring transfer portal window opens

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football 2024 spring game: TV/radio info, weather forecast