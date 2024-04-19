OU football: Sooners’ spring game start time pushed back due to weather concerns

NORMAN — OU's spring football game, originally scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, has been pushed back to 2:30 p.m.

The move was made due to the weather forecast, which calls for possible thunderstorms in Norman on Saturday.

Due to anticipated rain and lightning earlier in the day, kickoff for Saturday’s Spring Game has been pushed back to 2:30 pm, with gates opening at 1 pm.



Bring your rain gear and a friend. The Palace is still going to be rocking!



📝 https://t.co/eXu8lVgnwW pic.twitter.com/lsMaAExQk4 — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 19, 2024

Gates at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium will open at 1 p.m.

The "Party at the Palace," a fan festival planned for the north side of the stadium, has been canceled.

The planned morning unveiling of Patty Gasso's statue at Love's Field has been postponed as well, though the Sooners' softball game with Houston, scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, remains as scheduled.

Both the football and softball schedules could change further based on weather conditions.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football spring game start time pushed back due to weather concerns