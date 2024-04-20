OU football reveals Toby Keith tribute logo for Sooners' spring game

NORMAN — OU will continue honoring country music star Toby Keith for Saturday's spring football game.

Over two months since Keith died at 62 on Feb. 5, the Sooners revealed a "TOBY" logo Friday painted on the 25-yard line of Owen Field, which will honor the diehard OU fan during the annual spring game. Keith, who was a regular at OU athletic events throughout his life, is depicted raising his fist.

Keith was previously honored during the Sooners' Feb. 6 basketball contest vs. BYU. Athletic director Joe Castiglione stood behind the seat Keith frequented at the Lloyd Noble Center as a guitar, a Sooners cap and red solo cup occupied the spot pregame. OU’s mascots Boomer, Sooner and Top Daug repped “TK” shirts in his honor.

"Remembering our dear friend Toby Keith in a place where he cheered on many Sooners team," Castiglione wrote Friday on X. "He sold Coca-Cola in the stands as a teenager and was on the sideline all the way through last season. We miss Big T!"

OU will kick off its spring game at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on ESPN+.

