OU football spring transfer tracker 2024: Latest portal news, roster updates for Sooners

OU football has had two players enter the transfer portal since the spring window opened.

The transfer portal window is open from April 16 to April 30. Players can still choose their destination or return to their school after that date, their name just has to be entered into the database by April 30.

Keep up with The Oklahoman's tracker of Sooners football spring portal departures/additions:

Shane Whitter, linebacker

Redshirt senior linebacker Shane Whitter announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on April 16.

Whitter total 48 tackles in 39 games over four seasons at OU. With the Sooners' increased depth at linebacker, it was becoming more and more unlikely Whitter was going to play in 2024.

“With gratitude, I’m entering the transfer portal as a Grad Transfer for my final 2 years of eligibility,” Whitter wrote on X. “While I’m excited for the journey ahead, Oklahoma will always hold a special place in my heart. Boomer!”

Hayden Bray, tight end

Redshirt junior tight end Hayden Bray announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on April 16.

The former defensive line recruit from Westlake High School in Austin, Texas, converted to tight end and made his lone appearance in an OU uniform against Tulsa in 2023. He is entering the portal as a graduate transfer with two to three years of eligibility remaining.

"I would like to thank Sooner nation for their love and support," Bray wrote on X. "I also would like to thank (head coach Brent Venables), (tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley) and (strength coach Jerry Schmidt) for their life-changing wisdom."

