What Ryan Day, Cade Stover, Tim Walton said at Ohio State vs. Penn State Skull Session

Ryan Day knows Ohio State has to be at its best against Penn State Saturday afternoon. And in Saturday's pregame Skull Session at St. John Arena, that's the message he shared with Ohio State fans.

"In a game like this, you spend all week preparing, preparing to figure out what's that one play that's going to put it over the edge," Day said. "There will be ups, there will be downs. But we'll be there in the fourth quarter. I know you will be too."

Tight end Cade Stover called for Ohio Stadium to be the "most hostile, loud and rowdy environment in college football this Saturday."

But Stover also had another message.

"The second thing is exactly what everybody's thinking, but nobody wants to say," Stover said. "Why everybody who comes in this place has to run their mouth. And where I'm from and what we believe, that's the biggest way to get your ass knocked out."

Ohio State secondary coach Tim Walton had one promise for Ohio State fans Saturday afternoon against Penn State.

"We have a group of guys that's ready to play football. They put in the time, the brotherhood is real, the passion, the love, the toughness the energy," Walton said. "Let's make sure we do one thing: let the world be on notice. This is the toughest place in college football to play."

Ohio State will kick off against Penn State at 12:14 p.m. on FOX.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ryan Day, Cade Stover, Tim Walton speak at Ohio State vs. Penn State Skull Session