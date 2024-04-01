Ohio State expected to hire Oregon's Carlos Locklyn as running backs coach

Oregon running backs coach Carlos Locklyn calls to players Thursday, April 14, 2022, during practice with the Ducks at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene.

Ohio State is expected to hire Oregon assistant Carlos Locklyn as its next running backs coach, sources say. Locklyn will replace Tony Alford, who left for the same role at Michigan last month.

Locklyn, 46, spent the past two seasons as the running backs coach at Oregon and previously coached the position at Western Kentucky in 2021.

With the Ducks, he coached Bucky Irving, who posted consecutive 1,000-yard seasons as he was among the Pac-12’s leading rushers.

Locklyn was in off-field roles at Florida State in 2020, serving as the Seminoles' director of high school relations, and at Memphis from 2017-19.

This story will be updated.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State expected to hire Oregon's Carlos Locklyn as RB coach