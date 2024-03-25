Ohio State football 2024 spring game to air on Fox. How to watch

The Ohio State football spring game is heading to network TV.

Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt announced Monday that the Buckeyes' spring game will air on Fox at noon April 13. The network will also broadcast Michigan football's spring game April 20 at noon.

🚨 Spring college football is coming to FOX! 🚨



April 13th: @OhioStateFB

April 20th: @UMichFootball @joelklatt can't WAIT to see you there 🏈 pic.twitter.com/2dNzjlx3qa — The Joel Klatt Show: A CFB Pod (@JoelKlattShow) March 25, 2024

In 2023, the OSU spring game was shown live on Big Ten Network and carried on the Ohio State Sports Radio Network on WBNS-FM/AM (97.1/1460).

Ohio State's spring game will be the last of 15 spring practices.

How can I watch the Ohio State spring game game without cable? OSU spring game streaming information

The Ohio State spring game will be available on any platform that offers Fox such as YouTubeTV, Hulu Live and Fubo TV, which offers a free trial.

The OSU spring game will also be available on the Fox Sports app.

When is the Ohio State spring game?

Kickoff: 12 p.m., April 13; Ohio Stadium

Ohio State spring game 2024 ticket prices

General admission tickets for the 2024 spring game remain available for $8 plus fees through Ticketmaster.

In 2023, general admission tickets for the spring game were $7, while reserved seating options were available for $15 and $30.

Ohio State spring game parking information

Parking is free for the Ohio State spring game

What is the Ohio State spring game format?

Ohio State has not announced the 2024 spring game format.

In 2023, the Ohio State offense faced the OSU defense. Offense scoring was traditional, while defensive scores were determined by touchdowns, turnovers, 3-and-outs, sacks and forced punts.

Ohio State football schedule 2024

Aug. 31: Ohio State vs. Akron; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 7: Ohio State vs. Western Michigan; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 21: Ohio State vs. Marshall; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 28: Ohio State at Michigan State; Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Michigan

Oct. 5: Ohio State vs. Iowa; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 12: Ohio State at Oregon; Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon

Oct. 26: Ohio State vs. Nebraska; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 2: Ohio State at Penn State; Beaver Stadium, University Park, Pennsylvania

Nov. 9: Ohio State vs. Purdue; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 16: Ohio State at Northwestern

Nov. 23: Ohio State vs. Indiana; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 30: Ohio State vs. Michigan; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football 2024 spring game TV information: How to watch