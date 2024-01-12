TreVeyon Henderson announces he will return to Ohio State football for 2024 season

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson has decided to return for his senior season.

With the departures of transfers Chip Trayanum to Kentucky and Evan Pryor to Cincinnati, as well as Miyan Williams' decision to enter the NFL draft, Henderson's decision was an important one.

But the commitment to the Buckeyes of Ole Miss transfer Quinshon Judkins, a two-time All-Southeastern Conference selection, made Henderson's decision less critical. But Henderson has been comfortable sharing the load in the past, and he should team with Judkins to form one of the top rushing duos in the country.

Nov 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) runs upfield during the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium.

Henderson ran for 834 yards in 137 carries (6.2 per rush) and 11 touchdowns in 2023. He also caught 19 passes for 229 yards.

Judkins ran for 1,158 yards last year for Ole Miss. He had 1,567 yards to earn Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year honors in 2022. He was All-SEC both seasons.

Thank you God 🙏🏽

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart; do not depend on your own understanding. Seek his will in all you do, and he will show you which path to take.”



Proverbs 3:5-6 pic.twitter.com/vNIARXKwhr — TreVeyon Henderson (@TreVeyonH4) January 12, 2024

Henderson missed the three games following the Notre Dame game. He had a pivotal 61-yard touchdown run in that comeback victory but also took what he called a cheap shot that sidelined him until late October.

He returned for the Wisconsin game in which he ran for 162 yards, including a 33-yard touchdown.

Henderson ran for 128 yards against Rutgers and 146 against Minnesota. He gained 60 yards in 19 carries against Michigan.

More: Marvin Harrison's Ohio State football career is over as star receiver enters NFL draft

Still, it was a bounce-back season after an injury-shortened one in 2022. He injured his foot early in the season and tried to play through it for several games but was largely ineffective. He gained only 571 yards in 107 carries.

More: Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka returning to Ohio State football for senior season in 2024

Henderson’s freshman season was also marred by injuries, though he broke Archie Griffin’s record for a first-year running back with 270 yards against Tulsa. He gained 1,248 yards in 183 carries (6.8 per rush).

All Ohio State underclassmen eligible for the NFL draft will return for the 2024 OSU season except for wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr.

Defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau and Henderson were the final two who announced their return, both on Friday.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State RB Henderson to return for senior season