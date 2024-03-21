Ex-Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford gets pay raise with departure to Michigan

Tony Alford is receiving a pay raise following his departure to archrival Michigan last week.

A longtime Ohio State running backs coach who was hired in the same role on the Wolverines’ staff, Alford is due $850,000 as part of an annual base salary.

The terms of his employment agreement, which runs for three years, were provided Thursday to The Dispatch in response to a public records request.

Mar 7, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running backs coach Tony Alford works with Quinshon Judkins (1) during spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

Tony Alford's new job

Alford, who will also be the run game coordinator for the Wolverines, signed a memorandum of understanding with the school on March 13. It included a $35,000 signing bonus that is to be paid to him within 30 days of its signing.

In his ninth seasons as the Buckeyes’ running backs coach in 2023, Alford made $772,500 in base salary in addition to picking up a bonus worth $131,325 for a berth in the Cotton Bowl.

It is not clear if the 55-year-old assistant would have received an additional bump in salary had he remained at Ohio State for another season.

The terms of his contract expired on Jan. 31, and the school had not released updated compensation figures that were to be owed to him for this year.

The length of his deal at Michigan is longer than previous ones with the Buckeyes, who largely have signed position coaches to one or two-year contracts.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch and can be reached at jkaufman@dispatch.com.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Tony Alford, former Ohio State assistant, gets pay raise at Michigan