Offensive outburst pushes Tigers past Beavers

May 9—BOX SCORE

At Napavine

TIGERS 14, BEAVERS 3 (5 inn.)

Tenino 000 30 — 3

Napavine 008 6X — 14

T90 Pitching — Grayless 2.1 IP, 9 H, 8 R (7 ER), 1 BB, 1 SO; Burkhardt 1 IP, 2 H, 6 R (4 ER), 3 BB, 0 SO; Snodderly 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO. Highlights — Snodderly 1-3, 2B, R; Scharber 1-2, RBI; Burkhardt 0-2, R, SB

NAP Pitching — Brockmueller 5 IP, 2 H, 3 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 1 SO. Highlights — Wheeler 2-3, 3B, 2 RBI, 2 R; Gall 2-2, RBI, 3 R, BB; Pancake 2-3, 2 RBI, 2 R; Lara 1-4, 2 RBI

The Napavine softball team woke up from an early inning slumber with 14 runs in two innings to breeze by Tenino 14-3 on Wednesday in a non-league contest at home.

Eight runs in the bottom of the third broke a scoreless ball game and put the Tigers (13-4) on cruise control. Half of the runs came on RBI singles while Paytin Wheeler lined a two-run triple. They added six more in the fourth and none of them came on hits.

Napavine took advantage of four Tenino (3-17) errors. Wheeler, Grace Pancake and Grace Gall all registered two hits and crossed home plate multiple times for the Tigers. Hollie Brockmueller allowed two hits in the circle to pick up the win.

Tenino lit up the scoreboard by scoring on a passed ball, an error and Katen Burkhardt ripping an RBI single in the fourth. The Beavers will close the regular season with a non-league game against King's Way Christian next week.