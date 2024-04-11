Offense erupts as Mets crush Braves, 16-4, to take series in Atlanta

The Mets had a huge day at the plate, getting out to an early 7-0 lead and tacking on late as they clobbered the Braves, 16-4, to take two of three games in Atlanta.

Here are the takeaways…

- The Mets jumped all over Braves starter Allan Winans, tagging him for seven runs in the first four innings.

After a two-out, opposite field single in the first inning by Brett Baty gave the Mets a 1-0 lead, New York tacked two more runs on in the second inning -- thanks to a misplay in center field by Michael Harris II and an error by shortstop Orlando Arcia.

The Mets plated four more runs in the third inning, with Francisco Alvarez and Jeff McNeil delivering RBI doubles and DJ Stewart blasting a two-run homer -- his second of the season -- to right field.

- Jose Quintana was dialed in early on, limiting the Braves to just one runner over the first three innings and not allowing his first hit until a Matt Olson triple with two outs in the fourth.

Quintana bent a bit in the fifth, giving up a two-run double to No. 9 hitter Chadwick Tromp, and uncorking a wild pitch to allow another run to score as Atlanta trimmed the deficit to 7-3.

He exited with one out and one on in the sixth, with Drew Smith cleaning things up to escape the inning.

Quintana went 5.1 innings while allowing three runs on five hits while walking two and striking out four. His ERA is now 3.45.

- After the Braves sliced the Mets' advantage to four runs, New York struck for three runs in the seventh, getting an RBI ground out from Alvarez and a two-run single off the bat of Jeff McNeil, who has hit safely in four straight games and appears to be out of his offensive malaise.

New York added two more runs in the eighth, courtesy of a Brandon Nimmo RBI triple and a run-scoring wild pitch as their lead ballooned to 12-3.

- Baty has now reached base safely in 11 consecutive games.

- Pete Alonso, whose bat is waking up after a tough start to the road trip, had two singles and a walk.

- Francisco Lindor, who entered the game still mired in a very rough early-season slump, ripped a single to right field in the fourth.

- Lefty reliever Tyler Jay, who joined the Mets' bullpen ahead of Thursday's game, made his big league debut and pitched the final two innings. Jay, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft, took a winding road to the majors, with a recent two-year stop in the independent Frontier League.

- Things came full circle in the ninth inning, when former Met Luis Guillorme toed the rubber to face his former club. Guillorme was treated rudely, with Tyrone Taylor clobbering a grand slam.

Highlights

MVP of the Game

The Mets' offense as a whole, which scored 29 runs during the three-game series in Atlanta.

Every player who was scuffling broke out or at the very least showed positive signs.

What's next

The Mets return home to open a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals on Friday night at 7:10 on SNY.

Luis Severino gets the start for New York, opposed by Michael Wacha for the Royals.