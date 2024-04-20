No. 1 Texas A&M baseball team doubles up No. 14 Alabama again in second game of SEC doubleheader

Forty-five minutes after completing a 10-5 comeback against Alabama in the first game of a doubleheader in Tuscaloosa, the Texas A&M baseball team made a statement.

The No. 1 Aggies (35-4, 14-4 SEC) crushed the No. 14 Crimson Tide (24-15, 6-11) by a final score of 18-9. Texas A&M doubled up Alabama for the second time on Friday after scoring 10 unanswered runs to win the series opener.

The Aggies tallied 8 in the top of the second inning, 3 in the fourth and seventh, respectively, and 2 in each of the fifth and ninth. The Crimson Tide responded with 4 in the second, 3 in the fifth and 2 in the eighth.

Junior right-handed pitcher Tanner Jones start on the bump and tossed the first 4.1 frames, allowing 7 hits, 6 runs (5 earned) and 1 hit by pitch with 1 strikeout on 88 pitches. After fellow junior RHP Brad Rudis recorded one out and gave up 3 hits and 1 run on 10 pitches, senior RHP Brock Peery (2-0) took over. The savvy sidewinder pitched 1.0 inning without allowing a hit, giving up 1 walk and 1 HBP on 20 pitches.

Texas A&M will go for the sweep of Alabama on Saturday afternoon at noon on SEC Network.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes and opinions. Follow Shaun on Twitter: @Shaun_Holkko.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: No. 1 Texas A&M baseball team doubles up No. 14 Alabama again in second game of SEC doubleheader