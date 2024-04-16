'This place would be a boombox': Texas A&M OF Hayden Schott explains Blue Bell Park's new anthem

On its way to becoming the No. 1 team in the nation this weekend with a sweep of SEC rival Vanderbilt, the Texas A&M baseball team recently found a new tune to groove to every time an Aggie scores a run.

It's a new day, a new week 👀 About time for a new song 🎶#GigEm pic.twitter.com/KmoCgo0q8h — Texas A&M Baseball (@AggieBaseball) April 15, 2024

After the series finale against the Commodores, graduate student outfielder Hayden Schott was asked about the origin of the team's fondness for the song "Rattlin' Bog" by the Irish Descendants.

"Me and Jace LaViolette, they were playing it at South Carolina on the speakers and we were like 'Dude, if we got a whole crowd in on that, and played it every run or something, this place would be a boombox!' So then Friday night, obviously we had a great baseball game, it just added so much to the crowd I felt like," Schott recalled. "Everyone was so loud. "I think now that we won, they can't take it away, so I'm going to have a word with coach about that. I'll just make sure that he doesn't end this streak. I'll probably have a word with him tomorrow during our media meeting with me and him."

