No. 1 Texas A&M baseball team mounts comeback vs. No. 14 Alabama to begin SEC series

After weather delayed the beginning of a three-game SEC series Thursday in Tuscaloosa, Texas A&M baseball displayed resilience and why its the best team in the nation on Friday afternoon.

The No. 1 Aggies (34-4, 12-4 SEC) scored 10 unanswered runs to beat No. 14 Alabama (24-14, 6-10) by a final score of 10-5 in the first game of a doubleheader. The Crimson Tide tallied 3 runs in the third inning and 2 in the fourth. Texas A&M responded with 6 in the fifth, 3 in the sixth and 1 in the seventh.

Junior right-handed pitcher Chris Cortez (6-1) continued his brilliance on the mound and picked up the victory, while having fun along the way. Sophomore left-hander Shane Sdao picked up his second save.

Redshirt sophomore LHP Ryan Prager started on the bump and pitched the first 3.0 frames, allowing 7 hits, 4 runs and 2 walks with 1 strikeout on 66 pitches. Cortez tossed the next 2.1 innings and gave up 2 hits, 1 run and 2 walks with 2 Ks on 43 pitches. Sdao pitched the final 3.2 scoreless frames and allowed 3 hits with 5 punch outs on 50 pitches.

Forty-five minutes later, the SEC rivals resumed play for the second half of the doubleheader.

