The Texas A&M baseball team has become the No. 1 team in the nation due to countless contributions from upperclassmen but there have been several underclassmen who have also stood out.

At the top of that list is freshman third baseman Gavin Grahovac, who bats at the top of the order.

"I think it was from one to nine. Every guy did it, every guy was hitting the ball great, we all saw it great. I don't know, we just came out and wanted to compete. That's what we continue wanting to do and what we continue planning to do," Grahovac said postgame on Sunday. "Vandy is a historically great team. Coach Corbin is a great coach and all of those players are great. In the SEC, you can't expect nothing less than greatness from every team so we have to come out here and compete. "Coach always tells us to keep playing because the game isn't over until it's over."

Grahovac was left speechless by the 12th Man's attendance this weekend during a three-game SEC sweep of No. 12 Vanderbilt.

"Unbelievable, I don't know if you guys saw my tweet but there are literally no words to describe them," Grahovac told the media. "They bring the energy every single game no matter how many people are here. Obviously, we had some big crowds this weekend so that was awesome. There are no words to describe them, they are absolutely amazing."

There is absolutely no words to describe the 12th man! Love yall🫧🫧 https://t.co/f7HLeacUad — Gavin Grahovac (@GavinGrahovac) April 14, 2024

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes and opinions. Follow Shaun on Twitter: @Shaun_Holkko.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: 'No words to describe them': Texas A&M freshman Gavin Grahovac left speechless by 12th Man