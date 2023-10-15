NFL Winners and Losers: Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud continues to look like a star

There was speculation after the NFL draft that the Houston Texans' pick of C.J. Stroud with the second overall pick was driven by ownership. As the story went, that was why the Texans overpaid to go back up and get Will Anderson Jr., the preferred pick of the front office, at No. 3 overall.

Texans owner Cal McNair denied he pushed the Stroud pick, but as it turns out, maybe he should have claimed credit.

If the NFL did the draft over, Stroud would be the first pick and it probably wouldn't be much of a debate. Stroud had another good game and the Texans moved to a surprising 3-3 with a 20-13 win over the New Orleans Saints. The Texans held on in the final minute, with Derek Carr throwing a fourth-down interception in the final minute.

It wasn't Stroud's best game, but it was good enough for the Texans to beat a Saints team that was coming off a 34-0 win over the New England Patriots. Stroud had 199 yards passing and two touchdowns, and looked as steady as he has all season.

It's early in Stroud's career but it seems pretty clear the Texans made a really good pick with him. He didn't throw his first interception of the season until Sunday — and even then, the Texans stripped linebacker Zack Baun of the ball after his interception and recovered the fumble — which is a remarkable streak for a rookie. Stroud set the record for most passing attempts to start a career without throwing an interception.

He looks like a veteran. His explanation this past week of how he told Dalton Schultz to adjust a route, which led to a go-ahead touchdown in Week 5, was uncanny for a rookie. Everything about Stroud is impressive for any player, much less a rookie.

That pick changes the trajectory of the Texans. Their season already is a success, no matter their final record, if Stroud continues to play like he has. DeMeco Ryans looks like an excellent hire as a head coach and the roster is slowly improving. The Texans were bad for a couple seasons without much hope, but that's not the case anymore. That's what one home-run pick at quarterback can do.

Stroud looks as good through six games as any rookie quarterback over the past few seasons. Houston is .500 and not many people expected that. The Texans have had many injuries on the offensive line and it hasn't fazed Stroud. Houston is still building around him, and that's an important work in progress. But the most important piece of the Texans' rebuild is in place.

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud had another solid game to start his career. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Here are the rest of the winners and losers from Week 6 of the NFL season:

WINNERS

Raheem Mostert: The Miami Dolphins will happily welcome rookie De'Von Achane back when he's healthy. But Mostert is making sure the Dolphins won't miss him.

Mostert had another huge day on Sunday, rushing for two touchdowns and catching another, as the Dolphins stormed back from an early 14-0 deficit to beat the Carolina Panthers 42-21. Mostert had 115 yards rushing and another 17 receiving.

Mostert has had some big moments as a pro, but injuries have been a part of his story too. He is healthy and on a track team of an offense that fits his style perfectly. If Mostert can stay healthy he's going to have a monster season, regardless of when Achane returns.

Cincinnati Bengals defense: The Seattle Seahawks offensive line is banged up, and the Bengals took advantage.

The Bengals continued to crawl out of a hole they dug early in the season, beating the Seattle Seahawks 17-13 in a game that Seattle had multiple chances to win. But every time Seattle was close, they forced Geno Smith into a mistake.

In the final minute the Seahawks got inside the Bengals' 10-yard line. A questionable run call on second-and-10 put the Seahawks in a bad spot. On fourth-and-8, the Bengals got a pass rush on Smith and hit him before he could throw. That ended the game. Cincinnati sacked Smith four times and hit him several other times.

The Bengals are back to 3-3. They have to feel pretty good about that.

LOSERS

Justin Fields' momentum: Fields had a very good two-game stretch for the Chicago Bears, then had a date against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. It should have been another step forward.

Instead, Fields had a horrible day and got injured on top of it. Fields was 6 of 10 for 83 yards and an interception a few minutes into the third quarter when he injured his hand and left. The Vikings went on to win 19-13 in an ugly game.

The Bears are 1-5 and their season wasn't going anywhere with Fields or not, but now they have to worry about their quarterback's health. After two promising games for Fields, Sunday was rough.

Gardner Minshew II: Minshew might be the best backup quarterback in the NFL, but he's still best suited as a backup.

Minshew was probably exposed a little too much in the Indianapolis Colts' 37-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Even though the Colts have Jonathan Taylor and Zack Moss at running back, they had just eight carries by their backs in the first half compared to 25 passes for Minshew. That's not going to work out well in most games. Minshew lost a fumble and threw an interception in the first half as the Jaguars built a 21-3 lead. Then he started the second half with a terrible interception. He threw one in the fourth quarter too on a fourth down.

The Colts might be without Anthony Richardson for the rest of the season if he decides on shoulder surgery. At very least he'll be out for a few more weeks. The Colts need Minshew to play better, but that probably means using him a lot less.

Desmond Ridder and his job security: Fire up the Taylor Heinicke talk again.

The Atlanta Falcons had a quarterback controversy for a moment due to Ridder's struggles, but Ridder ended that talk with a nice game in Week 5. People will probably go back to clamoring for Heinicke to start after Ridder had a bad game Sunday in a 24-16 loss to the Washington Commanders.

The key moment of the game came when Ridder threw a terrible interception into the end zone with the Falcons trailing by eight points, which led to a classic reaction from Falcons coach Arthur Smith.

Atlanta had one more chance to win in the final minutes but Ridder threw another interception. He threw three of them on Sunday.

The Falcons still have a very soft schedule ahead and will be a playoff contender because of it. But if their quarterback gives away games, the Falcons probably won't be too patient.

Tennessee Titans trade prospects: The Titans are going to have to make a decision and soon. Are they willing to punt the season and start trading away veterans.

It looks like a more viable option after a 24-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The Titans were down 18-3 at halftime and while they rallied to come back and make it somewhat interesting in the second half, they were clearly outclassed by the Ravens. The Titans are 2-4 and it's unlikely to get much better, especially if Ryan Tannehill's ankle injury keeps him out a while. Derrick Henry had a good game with 97 yards and a touchdown and he could help a lot of teams. The Titans have other veterans who would have a market if they're being shopped for a trade. It's up to the Titans if they want to start moving some of them.