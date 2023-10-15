Jets' late INT, Breece Hall TD stun Eagles as NFL's last unbeaten team falls

Breece Hall scored a late touchdown after New York intercepted Jalen Hurts and the Jets beat the Eagles for the first time in franchise history. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Jets safety Tony Adams jumped the route, snagged the ball that Jalen Hurts intended for tight end Dallas Goedert and returned it 45 yards, seemingly carrying a tight game’s momentum all that way with him.

Jets running back Breece Hall needed just eight yards the following play to score the go-ahead touchdown. Jets quarterback Zach Wilson dropped back before nailing Randall Cobb in traffic for a 2-point conversion.

Suddenly, the Jets – who in 12 prior contests all-time had beat the Eagles a total of zero times – held their first advantage of the day.

And soon after, the NFL’s last unbeaten team fell.

The Jets triumphed 20-14.

Neither offense played a particularly clean game on a feisty defensive day. But ultimately four Eagles giveaways was too much for even the defending NFC champions to overcome.

A second-quarter pass had bounced from Goedert’s hands into Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams’ waiting hands.

After Hurts later checked down a pass to running back D’Andre Swift, Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley punched the ball loose. Fellow linebacker Quincy Williams, also Quinnen’s brother, recovered it to set up a Jets field goal.

Hurts’ first of two fourth-quarter interceptions could arguably be excused by Jets edge rusher Jermaine Johnson hitting his arm midthrow, setting up Bryce Hall’s interception.

But Hurts was not hit on the game-wrecking turnover.

Jets’ fourth takeaway sets up their go-ahead TD.



First lead of day for NYJ. 2-point conversion good.



Jets 20, Eagles 14 with 1:46 to play.. pic.twitter.com/4HU1pZYMuO — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) October 15, 2023

The Jets defense lifted its offense on an average-by-Jets-standards, but otherwise subpar, day.

New York managed to convert on just 2-of-11 first downs and 1-of-4 red zone visits, often squandering opportunities gift-wrapped for them like the Eagles’ missed 37-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

Hurts finished the day 28-of-45 for 280 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions while rushing for a game-high 47 yards and a score on eight carries.

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown led all pass-catchers with 131 yards on seven catches, becoming the first receiver in Eagles history to surpass 125 yards in a game, according to the Fox broadcast.

Zach Wilson completed 19-of-33 passes for 186 yards, no touchdowns and no inteceptions as he absorbed five sacks. Hall compiled 93 all-purpose yards while Garrett Wilson led Jets receivers with 90 yards on eight catches.

The Eagles fell to 5-1, while the Jets improved to 3-3.