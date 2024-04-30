Reporter narrows down ‘significant playmaker’ rumor about Steelers

Rumors that the Pittsburgh Steelers were adding a big-time wide receiver had quieted a bit during the NFL draft. But it all came flooding back today when CBS Sports analyst Bryant McFadden stirred the pot with a tweet that the Steelers are “very close to landing a significant playmaker.”

One player who’s been tied to Pittsburgh this offseason is Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton.

Mike Klis, longtime Broncos reporter for 9 News Denver, laid the Sutton rumors to rest: “It’s not Courtland. No plans to trade him. As Paton and Payton let Broncoland know in recent weeks, Sutton in good standing.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on April 20 that, indeed, the Broncos weren’t parting ways with Sutton.

Sutton was a favorite target of now-Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson in Denver and snagged a career-high 10 touchdown passes in 2023.

Though his end zone production could improve under Arthur Smith, Pittsburgh’s presumed No. 1 receiver, George Pickens, has nine touchdowns in two seasons.

