QB Russell Wilson praises Steelers draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers primary focus of the 2024 NFL draft was on rebuilding the offensive trenches and Russell Wilson loves it.

“Love this draft class for us Steelers!!!” Wilson posted on X after the draft ended. “Tough. Physical. Smart. Athletic!”

Those are all through-and-through traits of true Pittsburgh Steelers.

It won’t be long until they all come together with the veterans for organized team activities (OTAs) starting May 21, followed by minicamp on June 11. The real fun begins in July with training camp when fans get to see the results of early offseason training.

