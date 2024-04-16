Broncos WR Courtland Sutton fails to report for voluntary workouts

As of now, the Pittsburgh Steelers still have multiple positions of need including a starting wide receiver and starting center. Pittsburgh hasn’t shown much interest in any centers but the front office has been very active when it comes to wide receivers.

With the news that Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton isn’t attending workouts, it got us thinking about how great he would fit if the Steelers traded for him.

Sutton spent the last two seasons catching passes from new Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson and was one of his favorite targets. Sutton caught 10 touchdowns last season and still has plenty of game left in him to start opposite George Pickens.

#Broncos WR Courtland Sutton did not report Monday for voluntary workouts as he seeks a new contract, per source. Sutton is going on his 10th starting QB in seven seasons and has only $2 million guaranteed left on his deal. He had 10 TDs in 2023 while ranking 56th in targets. pic.twitter.com/93rA35XdM4 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 16, 2024

The Steelers signed Van Jefferson, Quez Watkins and Cordarrelle Patterson in free agency after trading away Dointae Johnson but none of them inspire confidence for the present, much less the future.

