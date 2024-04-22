How does Mike Tomlin feel about George Pickens taking on a leadership role in 2024?

History dictates the Pittsburgh Steelers will select at least one wide receiver in this week’s NFL draft. In the past decade, there have only been two instances where Pittsburgh hasn’t taken one.

2023 was a rare time when the Steelers didn’t draft a receiver, with George Pickens and Calvin Austin being the last ones snapped up in 2022.

With Diontae Johnson now in a new home with the Carolina Panthers, Pickens is expected to step into the No. 1 role.

“We’re really comfortable with the trajectory of George Pickens in terms of what he’s going to be able to provide us as a player, not only in terms

of playmaking but what his experience within the room and within this organization provides us,” Mike Tomlin said of his receiver taking on more of a leadership role.

Overall, Tomlin claims to be comfortable with the wide receiver room as it currently stands.

“I’m comfortable with the trajectory of that room,” Tomlin said. “The guys come in readymade there’s a lot of talent available.”

He pointed out that there is always plenty of talent later in the draft. “If you look at the kid from the Rams (Puka Nacua) was really significant this year. I think maybe he was a fifth-round pick. That’s what’s going on in that position. So, it makes us all comfortable, not just us, but us as a collective of the National Football League.”

There is still a chance that the Steelers could trade for a veteran receiver. Given his problematic past, the thought of Pickens being the No. 1 guy should give Steelers Nation anxiety.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire