Report: Steelers closing in on deal with ‘significant playmaker’

A move all of Steelers Nation has been waiting for is finally about to go down.

The only question is: Who is it?

Ex-Steelers cornerback Bryant McFadden, who has reliable inside sources, has reported that Omar Khan is “very close to landing a significant playmaker.”

That could lead to a wide receiver or cornerback. Players at the respective positions who’ve been speculated about for months include receivers Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, and Courtland Sutton or cornerback Justin Simmons.

It could also be re-signing a former player, which would be a massive disappointment after all the offseason hype surrounding a premiere name.

Ooooh, Omar is working. The #Steelers are very close to landing a significant playmaker. #herewego #StayTuned — Bryant McFadden (@BMac_SportsTalk) April 29, 2024

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire