A second potential Steelers trade target appears to be off the market

With Russell Wilson learning a new system with the Pittsburgh Steelers, a security blanket would certainly be nice to offer some familiarity.

Courtland Sutton, 28, is in a contract standoff with the Denver Broncos and has not participated in voluntary workouts. Only $2 million in guaranteed money remains in the final two years of his contract.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Denver has received multiple trade inquiries on Sutton but has no plan to trade him.

There are no official reports that Pittsburgh was in on it, but it would’ve been smart to make a call.

Sutton was a favorite target of Wilson’s in Denver and snagged a career-high 10 touchdowns in 2023.

The Steelers have yet to adequately replace Dionate Johnson, but it appears they’ll make an attempt (or two) in this week’s NFL draft.

The #Broncos have received multiple trade inquiries on wide receiver Courtland Sutton, per sources. The Broncos do not plan to trade Sutton, who is skipping voluntary workouts due to his contract. pic.twitter.com/whEgRhjyAf — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 20, 2024

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire