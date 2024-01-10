NFL coach firings, hirings and movement tracker: Pete Carroll out as Seahawks coach as Bears opt to keep Matt Eberflus

The Seattle Seahawks and Pete Carroll have "amicably agreed" to end his time as head coach after 14 seasons in charge. He'll transition into an advisor role, the team announced.

He finishes his Seahawks tenure with a 137-89 record, including two Super Bowl appearances and a championship title at the end of the 2013 season.

Seattle finished with a 9-8 record this year and missed the playoffs.

The Carroll's ouster is a major shock, and it comes a day after the Tennessee Titans fired Mike Vrabel in another surprise move.

Meanwhile, the Bears went the other direction and made the somewhat surprising move of keeping head coach Matt Eberflus for the 2024 season.

Also this week, the Atlanta Falcons kicked off Black Monday by firing head coach Arthur Smith. The Washington Commanders parted ways with Ron Rivera hours later.

Who else will join the job search? Three other head coaches had previously been fired this season: the Las Vegas Raiders' Josh McDaniels, the Carolina Panthers' Frank Reich and Los Angeles Chargers' Brandon Staley. Additionally, two general managers, the Raiders' Dave Ziegler and the Chargers' Tom Telesco, were also let go.

Keep up with all the changes in some of the NFL's top jobs right here with Yahoo Sports.