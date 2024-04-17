Braves All-Star Ozzie Albies lands on IL due to broken toe from hit-by-pitch

The Atlanta Braves placed All-Star second baseman Ozzie Albies on the injured list Tuesday due to a broken big toe on his right foot.

Albies suffered the injury Monday against the Houston Astros. Astros starter Spencer Arrighetti thew an inside curveball that bounced off Albies' right foot, sending him to the ground.

Ozzie Albies has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a right great toe fracture after taking this pitch off his front foot in 2nd inning last night. pic.twitter.com/47iQiNfBKr — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) April 16, 2024

The hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded scored a run to give the Braves a 2-1 lead en route to a 6-1 win. Albies remained in the game but was placed on the injured list Tuesday after the diagnosis of his fractured toe. Albies told reporters Tuesday that he didn't realize when he kept playing that his toe was broken. He instead thought he had a deep bone bruise.

“It’s a freak injury, but there is nothing I can do about it," Albies said. "Just make sure I heal fast and be ready to go as soon as I feel good."

Albies said that a "crack" on his toe was visible on an X-ray. Neither the Braves nor Albies offered a timeline for his expected return.

Ozzie Albies limps to first base after getting hit by a pitch in the foot Monday night. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

The Braves called up infielder David Fletcher in a corresponding move.

Albies, 27, is a three-time All-Star. He slashed .280/.336/.513 last season with 33 home runs, 109 RBI and 13 stolen bases. In 15 games this season, Albies is slashing .317/.386/.492 with two home runs, 14 RBI and two stolen bases.