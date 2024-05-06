Newest Tar Heels forward Cade Tyson reveals when he will arrive in Chapel Hill

The North Carolina Tar Heels have been one of the more active teams in the transfer portal, with their primary target an experienced center to fill the void left by Armando Bacot.

UNC has not enjoyed a ton of luck chasing big men, though, as it swung and miss on the likes of Oumar Ballo, Aaron Bradshaw and now Cliff Omoruyi. With a college basketball powerhouse like North Carolina, it’s tough to see these guys opt for elsewhere.

The one transfer who did choose the Tar Heels, though, is a much-needed wing scorer in Belmont transfer Cade Tyson. The 2-year starter and North Carolina native will enter his junior season averaging 15 points per game, including a career-best 16.2 last year.

More good news for UNC? Tyson recently announced he will arrive on campus Wednesday, May 15 for workouts and Summer Session.

I have to imagine that Tyson will slide into the starting small forward spot, which Notre Dame transfer Cormac Ryan occupied last year for the Tar Heels. Ryan played solid basketball during his lone season in Chapel Hill, averaging 11.5 points per game in 34 starts, with his UNC legacy game coming against Duke.

Tyson is a significant upgrade from Ryan, though, as Tyson shoots nearly 45 percent from deep. Tyson is listed as a guard, but at 6’7″, he could play anywhere from the 2-4 spots.

