Biggest concern for UNC basketball in college basketball transfer portal revealed

Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels haven’t had a ton of luck in terms of landing targets in the transfer portal. Over the weekend, the Tar Heels lost out on center Clifford Omoruyi as the former Rutgers standout pledged his commitment to Alabama.

With Omoruyi out of the picture, the Tar Heels’ options to find a center in the portal are dwindling down. And while it’s not panic time just yet, Davis and the Tar Heels need to find a way to add to the roster.

247Sports put out their biggest concerns for teams left as the transfer portal entry window has closed. And to little surprise, North Carolina’s is a big man:

Biggest Concern: Big Man The Tar Heels are a few pieces from putting together a bonafide national championship contender. The team added one of the portal’s best shooters in Belmont transfer Cade Tyson, and is actively pursuing Kentucky’s Adou Thiero to further mitigate the losses of Cormac Ryan and Harrison Ingram. However, the team has a superb fallback option in incoming five-star Drake Powell if the team misses on Thiero or other forwards in the portal. This leaves center as the biggest position of need on UNC’s roster.

North Carolina does have a need for a big man despite having Jalen Washington and Jae’Lyn Withers still on the roster. They do welcome in James Brown as a freshman, but finding a veteran to make an immediate impact should be the priority.

It will be interesting to see where UNC turns to next in terms of transfer portal targets moving forward.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire