Cliff Omoruyi chooses Alabama over UNC

To fill the gaping hole left by all-time program great Armando Bacot, the UNC men’s basketball team has been busy targeting and hosting transfer portal centers for visits.

There were so many big men in the portal – Oumar Ballo, Aaron Bradshaw and Cliff Omoruyi, to name a few.

Here’s the thing: North Carolina is not in desperate need of a center. The Tar Heels already sport the likes of Jalen Washington and Zayden High at the five spot, while 4-star center James Brown is also coming in.

Instead, UNC is searching for a more experienced center who it knows can contribute immediately. Washington, High and Brown are all solid players, but none have started at the collegiate level before.

The Tar Heels brought in Omoruyi for a visit on Thursday, but never secured a commitment.

On Sunday, May 5, Omoruyi announced he’d be transferring to Alabama.

Bringing in a player of Omoruyi’s caliber would’ve instantly made North Carolina a favorite to cut down the nets next April. Omoruyi made the First-Team All-Big Ten Defensive Team last season, averaged double-digit point totals and started each game in his last three years.

Omoruyi committing to the Crimson Tide has to hurt a little extra for UNC, as the two teams matched up in the Sweet 16 last year. This was unofficially known as the Grant Nelson game, as he recorded a double-double to help knock out the Tar Heels.

Will Hubert Davis roll with his current centers, or make a last-ditch effort to grab a portal center?

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire