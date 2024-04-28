UNC basketball lands commitment from Cade Tyson

The North Carolina Tar Heels’ basketball program has added a very important piece to the 2024-25 roster on Sunday afternoon. And it’s the first player out of the transfer portal to commit to the Tar Heels this offseason.

After visiting in April, Belmont wing Cade Tyson has pledged his commitment to the Tar Heels, doing so on Sunday. Tyson posted a message on X (Formerly Twitter) that he has made his decision and is committed to the program.

The 6-foot-7 forward has two years of eligibility left and was one of the top shooters in the transfer portal. From the day he entered the porta, UNC showed interest and there was mutual from Tyson’s side.

Tyson averaged 16.2 points and 5.9 rebounds last season and was one of the best three-point shooters, making 46.5 percent of his attempts last season.

With the commitment of Tyson, the Tar Heels fill a much-needed void on the perimeter with Harrison Ingram going to the NBA and Cormac Ryan out of eligibility. Both were good perimeter shooters for the Tar Heels a year ago as starters.

In 2022-23, Tyson earned Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Year honors after averaging 13.6 points and 4.6 rebounds. He also shot 41.7 percent on threes.

