Nebraska targeting transfer portal guard

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have targeted a first-team all-conference guard in the transfer portal. Furman transfer JP Pegues has also heard from Oklahoma, Clemson, Seton Hall, Davidson, Miami, and more.

Pegues averaged 18.4 points per game and 4.8 assists. For the second year in a row, he was first-team All-SoCon.

He is the third Furman player to enter the transfer portal since the end of the season. Pegues joins Marcus Foster and Carter Whitt in the portal.

For his Furman career, he appeared in 95 games, averaging 11.4 points per game, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists.

Furman transfer JP Pegues tells @On3sports the latest schools he has heard from (added to previous lists) … Oklahoma

Nebraska

Clemson

Seton Hall

Davidson

Miami

and more… The 6-1 guard earned 1st-Team All-SoCon for a second season after averaging 18.4 points.… https://t.co/q9Ci1cEAvd pic.twitter.com/XVhJdV3Bs9 — Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) March 25, 2024

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire