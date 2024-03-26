Advertisement

Nebraska targeting transfer portal guard

Evan Bredeson
·1 min read

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have targeted a first-team all-conference guard in the transfer portal. Furman transfer JP Pegues has also heard from Oklahoma, Clemson, Seton Hall, Davidson, Miami, and more.

Pegues averaged 18.4 points per game and 4.8 assists. For the second year in a row, he was first-team All-SoCon.

He is the third Furman player to enter the transfer portal since the end of the season. Pegues joins Marcus Foster and Carter Whitt in the portal.

For his Furman career, he appeared in 95 games, averaging 11.4 points per game, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire