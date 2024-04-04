Advertisement
NBA Daily Playoff Picture: The one where the Warriors and Rockets tangle for the final time

The NBA playoff picture will come into clearer view each day between now and the end of the regular season on April 14. In the meantime, we will provide detailed daily updates on the landscape, including magic numbers, strength of schedule, relevant tiebreakers and the stakes for every day's slate of games.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

1. Minnesota Timberwolves (53-23)

Clinched playoff berth

2. Denver Nuggets (53-23)

Clinched playoff berth

3. Oklahoma City Thunder (52-24)

Clinched playoff berth

4. Los Angeles Clippers (47-28)

5. Dallas Mavericks (45-30)

6. Phoenix Suns (45-31)

7. New Orleans Pelicans (45-31)

8. Sacramento Kings (44-31)

9. Los Angeles Lakers (44-33)

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors dribbling the ball while being guarded by Dillon Brooks #9 of the Houston Rockets during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game at Chase Center on November 20, 2023 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
10. Golden State Warriors (41-34)

11. Houston Rockets (38-37)

Thursday's games of consequence (all times Eastern)

Kings at Knicks (7:30 p.m., TNT)

  • SAC clinches at least a play-in tournament berth with a win and a HOU loss

Hawks at Mavericks (7:30 p.m.)

  • DAL clinches at least a play-in tournament berth with a win or a HOU loss

  • DAL will be eliminated from contention for the No. 3 seed with a loss

Warriors at Rockets (8 p.m.)

  • GSW will be eliminated from contention for a home playoff seed with a loss or a LAC win

  • HOU will be eliminated from contention for the No. 8 seed with a loss and a SAC win

Nuggets at Clippers (10 p.m., TNT)

  • DEN clinches a top-three seed with a win

  • LAC will be eliminated from contention for the No. 1 seed with a loss

EASTERN CONFERENCE

1. Boston Celtics (60-16)

Clinched No. 1 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 8 seed (determined by play-in tournament)

2. Milwaukee Bucks (47-29)

3. Cleveland Cavaliers (46-31)

4. Orlando Magic (45-31)

5. New York Knicks (44-31)

6. Miami Heat (42-33)

7. Indiana Pacers (43-34)

8. Philadelphia 76ers (41-35)

9. Chicago Bulls (36-40)

Clinched play-in berth

10. Atlanta Hawks (36-40)

Clinched play-in berth

Thursday's games of consequence (all times Eastern)

76ers at Heat (7:30 p.m.)

  • MIA clinches a top-eight seed and the tiebreaker against PHI with a win

  • PHI clinches a top-nine seed with a win or an ATL loss

Kings at Knicks (7:30 p.m., TNT)

  • NYK clinches a top-seven seed with a win

Hawks at Mavericks (7:30 p.m.)

  • ATL will be eliminated from contention for the No. 8 seed with a loss or a PHI win