NBA Daily Playoff Picture: The one where the Bucks can clinch a playoff berth

Ben Rohrbach
Senior NBA writer
The NBA playoff picture will come into clearer view each day between now and the end of the regular season on April 14. In the meantime, we will provide detailed daily updates on the landscape, including magic numbers, strength of schedule, relevant tiebreakers and the stakes for every day's slate of games.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

1. Minnesota Timberwolves (53-23)

Clinched playoff berth

2. Denver Nuggets (53-24)

Clinched playoff berth

3. Oklahoma City Thunder (52-24)

Clinched playoff berth

4. Los Angeles Clippers (48-28)

5. Dallas Mavericks (46-30)

6. Phoenix Suns (45-31)

7. New Orleans Pelicans (45-31)

8. Sacramento Kings (44-32)

9. Los Angeles Lakers (44-33)

10. Golden State Warriors (42-34)

11. Houston Rockets (38-38)

Friday's games of consequence (all times Eastern)

Thunder at Pacers (7 p.m.)

  • OKC clinches a home playoff seed with a win

  • OKC clinches a top-three seed with a win and a LAC loss

Kings at Celtics (7:30 p.m., NBA TV)

  • SAC clinches at least a play-in tournament berth with a win or a HOU loss

Heat at Rockets (8 p.m.)

  • HOU will be eliminated from postseason contention with a loss and a GSW win

Spurs at Pelicans (8 p.m.)

Warriors at Mavericks (8:30 p.m.)

  • GSW clinches a play-in tournament berth with a win and a HOU loss

Timberwolves at Suns (10 p.m., NBA TV)

  • MIN clinches a top-three seed with a win

Jazz at Clippers (10:30 p.m.)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

1. Boston Celtics (60-16)

Clinched No. 1 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 8 seed (determined by play-in tournament)

2. Milwaukee Bucks (47-29)

3. Cleveland Cavaliers (46-31)

4. Orlando Magic (45-31)

5. New York Knicks (45-31)

6. Indiana Pacers (43-34)

7. Miami Heat (42-34)

8. Philadelphia 76ers (42-35)

9. Chicago Bulls (36-40)

Clinched play-in berth

10. Atlanta Hawks (36-41)

Clinched play-in berth

Friday's games of consequence (all times Eastern)

Magic at Hornets (7 p.m.)

Thunder at Pacers (7 p.m.)

  • IND will be eliminated from contention for the No. 2 seed with a loss and a MIL win

Knicks at Bulls (8 p.m.)

  • CHI will be eliminated from contention for the Nos. 7 and 8 seeds with a loss

Heat at Rockets (8 p.m.)

  • MIA will be eliminated from contention for the No. 2 seed with a loss or a MIL win

Raptors at Bucks (8 p.m.)

  • MIL clinches a playoff berth with a win