NBA Daily Playoff Picture: The one where Joel Embiid and the 76ers could use a win

The NBA playoff picture will come into clearer view each day between now and the end of the regular season on April 14. In the meantime, we will provide detailed daily updates on the landscape, including magic numbers, strength of schedule, relevant tiebreakers and the stakes for every day's slate of games.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

1. Minnesota Timberwolves (53-24)

Clinched playoff berth

2. Denver Nuggets (53-24)

Clinched playoff berth

3. Oklahoma City Thunder (52-25)

Clinched playoff berth

4. Los Angeles Clippers (49-28)

5. Dallas Mavericks (47-30)

6. Phoenix Suns (46-31)

7. New Orleans Pelicans (45-32)

8. Sacramento Kings (44-33)

9. Los Angeles Lakers (44-33)

10. Golden State Warriors (42-35)

11. Houston Rockets (38-39)

Saturday's games of consequence (all times Eastern)

Cavaliers at Lakers (3:30 p.m.)

  • LAL will be eliminated from contention for a home playoff seed with a loss

Hawks at Nuggets (9 p.m.)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

1. Boston Celtics (61-16)

Clinched No. 1 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 8 seed (determined by play-in tournament)

2. Milwaukee Bucks (47-30)

3. Cleveland Cavaliers (46-31)

4. Orlando Magic (45-32)

5. New York Knicks (45-32)

6. Indiana Pacers (44-34)

7. Miami Heat (43-34)

8. Philadelphia 76ers (42-35)

9. Chicago Bulls (37-40)

Clinched play-in berth

10. Atlanta Hawks (36-41)

Clinched play-in berth

Saturday's games of consequence (all times Eastern)

  • CLE will clinch at least the No. 7 seed with a win and a PHI loss

76ers at Grizzlies (8 p.m.)

  • PHI clinches at least the No. 8 seed with a win

  • PHI will be eliminated from contention for the No. 3 seed with a loss and a CLE win

Hawks at Nuggets (9 p.m.)