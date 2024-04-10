Advertisement

NBA Daily Playoff Picture: The one where the West is coming into clearer view

Ben Rohrbach
Senior NBA writer
·5 min read

The NBA playoff picture will come into clearer view each day between now and the end of the regular season on Sunday. In the meantime, we will provide detailed daily updates on the landscape, including magic numbers, relevant tiebreakers and the stakes for every day's slate of games.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

1. Minnesota Timberwolves (55-24)

Clinched playoff berth

  • Net rating: 6.8

  • Magic number for top-two seed: 3

  • Remaining schedule: @DEN, ATL, PHX

  • Highest possible finish: No. 1 seed (clinched no lower than No. 3)

  • Own tiebreakers against: Thunder, Nuggets

2. Denver Nuggets (55-24)

Clinched playoff berth

  • Net rating: 5.4

  • Magic number for top-two seed: 3

  • Remaining schedule: MIN, @SAS, @MEM

  • Highest possible finish: No. 1 seed (clinched no lower than No. 3)

  • No relevant tiebreakers

3. Oklahoma City Thunder (54-25)

Clinched playoff berth

  • Net rating: 6.2

  • Magic number for top-two seed: Do not control destiny

  • Remaining schedule: SAS, MIL, DAL

  • Highest possible finish: No. 1 seed (clinched no lower than No. 3)

  • Own tiebreakers against: Nuggets

4. Los Angeles Clippers (51-28)

Clinched playoff berth

5. Dallas Mavericks (49-30)

Clinched playoff berth

  • Net rating: 2.8

  • Magic number for No. 5 seed: 1

  • Remaining schedule: @MIA, DET, @OKC

  • Highest possible finish: No. 4 seed (clinched no lower than No. 6)

  • Own tiebreakers against: Suns, Pelicans

6. New Orleans Pelicans (47-32)

7. Phoenix Suns (46-33)

  • Net rating: 2.8

  • Magic number for top-eight seed: 2

  • Remaining schedule: @LAC, @SAC, @MIN

  • Highest possible finish: No. 6 seed

  • Own tiebreakers against: Pelicans, Warriors

8. Sacramento Kings (45-34)

9. Los Angeles Lakers (45-35)

  • Net rating: 0.4

  • Magic number for No. 9 seed: Do not control destiny

  • Remaining schedule: @MEM, @NOP

  • Highest possible finish: No. 6 seed

  • Own tiebreakers against: Clippers, Suns

10. Golden State Warriors (44-35)

  • Net rating: 2.4

  • Magic number for No. 9 seed: 3

  • Remaining schedule: @POR, NOP, UTA

  • Highest possible finish: No. 6 seed

  • Own tiebreakers against: Lakers

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 09: Paul George #13 of the LA Clippers high fives Russell Westbrook #0, Terance Mann #14 and Norman Powell #24 during the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on April 09, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Paul George and the Clippers can clinch the No. 4 seed in the West. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Wednesday's games of consequence (all times Eastern)

Mavericks at Heat (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

  • DAL clinches a top-five seed with a win or a NOP loss

  • DAL will be eliminated from contention for the No. 4 seed with a loss or a LAC win

Spurs at Thunder (8 p.m.)

  • OKC will be eliminated from contention for the No. 1 seed with a loss and a MIN win

Timberwolves at Nuggets (10 p.m., ESPN)

  • MIN clinches a top-two seed with a win and an OKC loss

Suns at Clippers (10:30 p.m.)

  • LAC clinches the No. 4 seed with a win or a DAL loss

  • PHX eliminates LAL and GSW from contention for a guaranteed playoff seed with a win

EASTERN CONFERENCE

1. Boston Celtics (62-17)

Clinched No. 1 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 8 seed (determined by play-in tournament)

2. Milwaukee Bucks (48-31)

Clinched playoff berth

  • Net rating: 3.0

  • Magic number for No. 2 seed: 2

  • Remaining schedule: ORL, @OKC, @ORL

  • Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 6)

  • Own tiebreakers against: Knicks

3. New York Knicks (47-32)

4. Orlando Magic (46-33)

  • Net rating: 2.3

  • Magic number for top-four seed: 3

  • Remaining schedule: @MIL, @PHI, MIL

  • Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)

  • Own tiebreakers against: Knicks, Pacers

5. Cleveland Cavaliers (46-33)

  • Net rating: 2.5

  • Magic number for playoff berth: 2

  • Remaining schedule: MEM, IND, CHA

  • Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)

  • Own tiebreakers against: Heat

6. Indiana Pacers (46-34)

  • Net rating: 2.6

  • Magic number for playoff berth: 2

  • Remaining schedule: @CLE, ATL

  • Highest possible finish: No. 3 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)

  • Own tiebreakers against: Bucks, Knicks, 76ers, Heat

7. Philadelphia 76ers (45-35)

  • Net rating: 2.8

  • Magic number for playoff berth: Do not control destiny

  • Remaining schedule: ORL, BKN

  • Highest possible finish: No. 5 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)

  • Own tiebreakers against: Magic

8. Miami Heat (44-35)

  • Net rating: 1.7

  • Magic number for playoff berth: Do not control destiny

  • Remaining schedule: DAL, TOR, TOR

  • Highest possible finish: No. 3 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)

  • Own tiebreakers against: Cavaliers, Magic

9. Chicago Bulls (37-42)

Clinched play-in berth

10. Atlanta Hawks (36-43)

Clinched play-in berth

  • Net rating: -1.6

  • Magic number for No. 9 seed: Do not control destiny

  • Remaining schedule: CHA, @MIN, @IND

  • Highest possible finish: No. 9 seed

  • No relevant tiebreakers

Wednesday's games of consequence (all times Eastern)

Grizzlies at Cavaliers (7 p.m.)

  • CLE will be eliminated from contention for the No. 2 seed with a loss

Hornets at Hawks (7:30 p.m.)

Mavericks at Heat (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

  • MIA will be eliminated from contention for a guaranteed playoff berth with a loss, an ORL win and a CLE win

Magic at Bucks (8 p.m.)

  • ORL clinches a guaranteed playoff berth with a win, a CLE loss and a MIA loss

  • ORL will be eliminated from contention for the No. 2 seed with a loss

  • MIL clinches the tiebreaker against ORL with a win