NBA Daily Playoff Picture: The one where the Rockets can be eliminated

The NBA playoff picture will come into clearer view each day between now and the end of the regular season on April 14. In the meantime, we will provide detailed daily updates on the landscape, including magic numbers, strength of schedule, relevant tiebreakers and the stakes for every day's slate of games.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

1. Denver Nuggets (54-24)

Clinched playoff berth

Projected record : 57-25

Net rating : 5.2

Magic number for top-three seed : 1

Remaining schedule : @UTA, MIN, @SAS, @MEM

Remaining strength of schedule : .414 (easiest in the West)

Highest possible finish : No. 1 seed (clinched no lower than No. 4)

No relevant tiebreakers

2. Minnesota Timberwolves (53-24)

Clinched playoff berth

Projected record : 57-25

Net rating : 6.8

Magic number for top-three seed : 1

Remaining schedule : @LAL, WAS, @DEN, ATL, PHX

Remaining strength of schedule : .504

Highest possible finish : No. 1 seed (clinched no lower than No. 4)

Own tiebreakers against: Thunder, Nuggets, Clippers

3. Oklahoma City Thunder (52-25)

Clinched playoff berth

Projected record : 56-26

Net rating : 6.3

Magic number for top-three seed : 2

Remaining schedule : @CHA, SAC, SAS, MIL, DAL

Remaining strength of schedule : .457

Highest possible finish : No. 1 seed (clinched no lower than No. 5)

Own tiebreakers against: Nuggets, Clippers

4. Los Angeles Clippers (49-28)

Projected record : 52-30

Net rating : 3.7

Magic number for top-four seed : 3

Remaining schedule : CLE, @PHX, PHX, UTA, HOU

Remaining strength of schedule : .531

Highest possible finish : No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)

Own tiebreakers against: Mavericks

5. Dallas Mavericks (47-30)

Projected record : 50-32

Net rating : 2.3

Magic number for playoff berth : 3

Remaining schedule : HOU, @CHA, @MIA, DET, @OKC

Remaining strength of schedule : .427 (second-easiest in the West)

Highest possible finish : No. 3 seed (clinched no lower than No. 9)

Own tiebreakers against: Suns, Pelicans, Lakers

6. Phoenix Suns (46-31)

Projected record : 48-34

Net rating : 3.2

Magic number for playoff berth : 4

Remaining schedule : NOP, LAC, @LAC, @SAC, @MIN

Remaining strength of schedule : .623 (hardest in the West)

Highest possible finish : No. 4 seed (clinched no lower than No. 10)

Own tiebreakers against: Pelicans, Warriors

7. New Orleans Pelicans (45-32)

Projected record : 48-34

Net rating : 4.7

Magic number for top-eight seed : 4

Remaining schedule : @PHX, @POR, @SAC, @GSW, LAL

Remaining strength of schedule : .513

Highest possible finish : No. 4 seed (clinched no lower than No. 10)

Own tiebreakers against: Clippers, Kings

8. Los Angeles Lakers (45-33)

Projected record : 47-35

Net rating : 0.7

Magic number for top-eight seed : 4

Remaining schedule : MIN, GSW, @MEM, @NOP

Remaining strength of schedule : .540 (second-hardest in the West)

Highest possible finish : No. 4 seed (clinched no lower than No. 10)

Own tiebreakers against: Clippers, Suns

9. Sacramento Kings (44-33)

Projected record : 47-35

Net rating : 1.2

Magic number for top-eight seed : 5

Remaining schedule : @BKN, @OKC, NOP, PHX, POR

Remaining strength of schedule : .505

Highest possible finish : No. 4 seed (clinched no lower than No. 10)

Own tiebreakers against: Lakers

10. Golden State Warriors (42-35)

Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets put on quite a rally down the stretch. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

11. Houston Rockets (38-39)

Sunday's games of consequence (all times Eastern)

Rockets at Mavericks (3:30 p.m., NBA TV)

HOU will be eliminated from postseason contention with a loss or a GSW win

DAL clinches a top-eight seed with a win and a LAL loss

DAL will be eliminated from contention for the No. 3 seed with a loss or an OKC win

Cavaliers at Clippers (3:30 p.m.)

LAC clinches a playoff berth with a win and a NOP loss

LAC will be eliminated from contention for the No. 2 seed with a loss or a MIN win

Thunder at Hornets (6 p.m.)

OKC clinches a top-four seed with a win or a LAC loss

Pelicans at Suns (6 p.m.)

PHX clinches a top-nine seed with a win

NOP will be eliminated from contention for a home playoff seed with a loss and a LAC win

Kings at Nets (7:30 p.m.)

SAC will be eliminated from contention for a home playoff seed with a loss or a LAC win

LAL will be eliminated from contention for the No. 5 seed with a loss and a DAL win

Jazz at Warriors (8:30 p.m.)

GSW will clinch at least a play-in tournament berth with a win or a HOU loss

GSW will be eliminated from contention for a top-seven seed with a loss and a NOP win

Timberwolves at Lakers (10 p.m., NBA TV)

MIN clinches a top-three seed with a win or a LAC loss

LAL will be eliminated from contention for a home playoff seed with a loss or a LAC win

LAL will be eliminated from contention for the No. 5 seed with a loss and a DAL win

EASTERN CONFERENCE

1. Boston Celtics (61-16)

Clinched No. 1 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 8 seed (determined by play-in tournament)

2. Milwaukee Bucks (47-30)

3. Cleveland Cavaliers (46-32)

4. Orlando Magic (45-32)

Projected record : 48-34

Net rating : 2.3

Magic number for playoff berth : 3

Remaining schedule : CHI, @HOU, @MIL, @PHI, MIL

Remaining strength of schedule : .549

Highest possible finish : No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)

Own tiebreakers against: Knicks, Pacers

5. New York Knicks (45-32)

Projected record : 48-34

Net rating : 4.8

Magic number for playoff berth : 3

Remaining schedule : @MIL, @CHI, @BOS, BKN, CHI

Remaining strength of schedule : .552 (second-hardest in the East)

Highest possible finish : No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)

Own tiebreakers against: Cavaliers, Heat, 76ers

6. Indiana Pacers (44-34)

Projected record : 46-36

Net rating : 2.5

Magic number for playoff berth : 4

Remaining schedule : MIA, @TOR, @CLE, ATL

Remaining strength of schedule : .481

Highest possible finish : No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)

Own tiebreakers against: Bucks, Knicks, 76ers

7. Miami Heat (43-34)

Projected record : 46-36

Net rating : 1.7

Magic number for playoff berth : 5

Remaining schedule : @IND, @ATL, DAL, TOR, TOR

Remaining strength of schedule : .452

Highest possible finish : No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)

Own tiebreakers against: Cavaliers, Magic

8. Philadelphia 76ers (43-35)

Projected record : 46-36

Net rating : 2.5

Magic number for playoff berth : Do not control destiny

Remaining schedule : @SAS, DET, ORL, BKN

Remaining strength of schedule : .348 (easiest in the East)

Highest possible finish : No. 3 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)

Own tiebreakers against: Magic

9. Chicago Bulls (37-40)

Clinched play-in berth

10. Atlanta Hawks (36-42)

Clinched play-in berth

Sunday's games of consequence (all times Eastern)

Cavaliers at Clippers (3:30 p.m.)

CLE clinches a top-seven seed with a win and a PHI loss

Heat at Pacers (5 p.m.)

MIA will be eliminated from contention for the No. 2 seed with a loss and a MIL or ORL win

IND will be eliminated from contention for the No. 2 seed with a loss or MIL and ORL wins

Bulls at Magic (6 p.m.)

Knicks at Bucks (7 p.m., NBA TV)

MIL clinches a playoff berth with a win

76ers at Spurs (7 p.m.)