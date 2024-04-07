Advertisement

NBA Daily Playoff Picture: The one where the Rockets can be eliminated

The NBA playoff picture will come into clearer view each day between now and the end of the regular season on April 14. In the meantime, we will provide detailed daily updates on the landscape, including magic numbers, strength of schedule, relevant tiebreakers and the stakes for every day's slate of games.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

1. Denver Nuggets (54-24)

Clinched playoff berth

2. Minnesota Timberwolves (53-24)

Clinched playoff berth

3. Oklahoma City Thunder (52-25)

Clinched playoff berth

4. Los Angeles Clippers (49-28)

5. Dallas Mavericks (47-30)

6. Phoenix Suns (46-31)

7. New Orleans Pelicans (45-32)

8. Los Angeles Lakers (45-33)

9. Sacramento Kings (44-33)

10. Golden State Warriors (42-35)

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) blocks the shot of Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 5, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets put on quite a rally down the stretch. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

11. Houston Rockets (38-39)

Sunday's games of consequence (all times Eastern)

Rockets at Mavericks (3:30 p.m., NBA TV)

  • HOU will be eliminated from postseason contention with a loss or a GSW win

  • DAL clinches a top-eight seed with a win and a LAL loss

  • DAL will be eliminated from contention for the No. 3 seed with a loss or an OKC win

Cavaliers at Clippers (3:30 p.m.)

  • LAC clinches a playoff berth with a win and a NOP loss

  • LAC will be eliminated from contention for the No. 2 seed with a loss or a MIN win

Thunder at Hornets (6 p.m.)

  • OKC clinches a top-four seed with a win or a LAC loss

Pelicans at Suns (6 p.m.)

  • PHX clinches a top-nine seed with a win

  • NOP will be eliminated from contention for a home playoff seed with a loss and a LAC win

Kings at Nets (7:30 p.m.)

  • SAC will be eliminated from contention for a home playoff seed with a loss or a LAC win

  • LAL will be eliminated from contention for the No. 5 seed with a loss and a DAL win

Jazz at Warriors (8:30 p.m.)

  • GSW will clinch at least a play-in tournament berth with a win or a HOU loss

  • GSW will be eliminated from contention for a top-seven seed with a loss and a NOP win

Timberwolves at Lakers (10 p.m., NBA TV)

  • MIN clinches a top-three seed with a win or a LAC loss

  • LAL will be eliminated from contention for a home playoff seed with a loss or a LAC win

  • LAL will be eliminated from contention for the No. 5 seed with a loss and a DAL win

EASTERN CONFERENCE

1. Boston Celtics (61-16)

Clinched No. 1 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 8 seed (determined by play-in tournament)

2. Milwaukee Bucks (47-30)

3. Cleveland Cavaliers (46-32)

4. Orlando Magic (45-32)

5. New York Knicks (45-32)

6. Indiana Pacers (44-34)

7. Miami Heat (43-34)

8. Philadelphia 76ers (43-35)

9. Chicago Bulls (37-40)

Clinched play-in berth

10. Atlanta Hawks (36-42)

Clinched play-in berth

Sunday's games of consequence (all times Eastern)

Cavaliers at Clippers (3:30 p.m.)

  • CLE clinches a top-seven seed with a win and a PHI loss

Heat at Pacers (5 p.m.)

  • MIA will be eliminated from contention for the No. 2 seed with a loss and a MIL or ORL win

  • IND will be eliminated from contention for the No. 2 seed with a loss or MIL and ORL wins

Bulls at Magic (6 p.m.)

Knicks at Bucks (7 p.m., NBA TV)

  • MIL clinches a playoff berth with a win

76ers at Spurs (7 p.m.)

  • PHI will be eliminated from contention for a home playoff seed with a loss, a NYK win and a IND, ORL or CLE win