NASCAR announces Hall of Fame nominees

Greg Biffle is one of five new nominees on the Modern Era ballot for the NASCAR Hall of Fame while the inventor of the SAFER barrier has been added to the Landmark Award ballot.

NASCAR released the full nomination list Wednesday. The voting panel will meet on Tuesday, May 21 to determine the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

Biffle was the first driver to win the Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series championship. He won races in all three NASCAR divisions.

Also added to the Modern Era ballot for the first time was engineer builder Randy Dorton, three-time Craftsman Truck Series champion Jack Sprague, modified star Ray Hendrick, and three-time Convertible Division champion Bob Welborn. There will be two individuals selected to the NASCAR Hall of Fame from the Modern Era ballot.

There will be one individual selected from the Pioneer ballot. Larry Phillips has been added to the nomination list on the Pioneer ballot for the first time.

The Landmark Award recognizes an individual who has made significant contributions to NASCAR. Dr. Dean Sickling, the inventor of the SAFER barrier has been added to the list of nominees for the first time.

Modern Era ballot:

· Greg Biffle: 2000 Craftsman Truck Series champion and 2002 Xfinity Series champion

· Neil Bonnett: 18-time winner in the Cup Series

· Tim Brewer: two-time Cup Series champion crew chief

· Jeff Burton: 21-time winner in the Cup Series

· Randy Dorton: engine builder for nine championships across the national series

· Carl Edwards: 28-time winner and 2007 Xfinity Series champion

· Harry Gant: 18-time winner in the Cup Series

· Harry Hyde: the 1970 Cup Series champion crew chief

· Ricky Rudd: 23-time winner in the Cup Series

· Jack Sprague: three-time Craftsman Truck Series champion

Pioneer ballot:

· Ray Hendrick: won over 700 times in NASCAR Modified and Late Model Sportsman competition

· Banjo Matthews: built cars that won over 250 times in the Cup Series and three championships

· Ralph Moody: two-time Cup Series champion owner

· Larry Phillips: the first five-time NASCAR weekly series champion

· Bob Welborn: three-time Convertible Division champion

Landmark Award:

· Alvin Hawkins: NASCAR’s first flagman and also established NASCAR racing at Bowman Gray Stadium

· Lesa France Kennedy: NASCAR executive vice chair

· Dr. Joseph Mattioli: founder of Pocono Raceway

· Dr. Dean Sickling: inventor of the SAFER barrier

· Les Richter: long-time NASCAR executive who helped growth the sport on the West Coast

