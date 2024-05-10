Mystik Dan 'even more' likely to run at 2024 Preakness after Churchill Downs workout

The chances of 2024 Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan running in the Preakness Stakes are looking more and more likely.

Retired jockey Robby Albarado said Friday the signs pointing toward the 3-year-old colt making an appearance in Baltimore are "even more today."

"Every day's a progression for him," said Albarado, who won the Preakness Stakes twice (2007, 2020). "He'll get back in his rhythm soon. ... I don't know how he looks, but he felt really good," Albarado said after a Friday workout at Churchill Downs.

Mystik Dan won the 150th Run for the Roses by a nose Saturday in a photo finish that involved Sierra Leone and Forever Young. Mystik Dan, who went off at 18-1 odds, paid $39.22 to win on a $2 bet.

