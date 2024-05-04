Who owns Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan? Meet Lance Gasaway, Brent Gasaway, Daniel Hamby

For the second time in a month, Arkansas made waves in Kentucky.

Last month, the state's flagship university hired former UK coach John Calipari to lead the men's basketball program. On Saturday, the state's flagship event — the Kentucky Derby — went to an ownership group made up of natives from the "The Natural State."

Mystik Dan, the winning horse in the 150th Run for the Roses, looked like a natural Saturday at Churchill Downs.

There are three members of his ownership group: Lance Gasaway, 4 G Racing (led by Brent Gasaway) and Daniel Hamby.

Lance Gasaway is no stranger to athletic success. A standout football player at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, he's a member of the school's athletics Hall of Fame after catching 113 passes for 1,605 yards and 12 touchdowns during his time as a receiver. He was an honorable-mention NAIA Division I All-American in 1985 as well as a two-time first-team All-Arkansas Intercollegiate Conference selection (1984 and 1985).

After his playing career ended, he got into the horse racing industry, buying his first thoroughbred "about 15 years ago," per Daily Racing Form. And he started out at his home state's signature track, Oaklawn.

It's the same track, according to BloodHorse, he first was introduced to the sport by his father, Clint Gasaway. Those two-hour treks, each way, ignited in Lance a lifelong passion for the sport. Saturday provided extra meaning for Lance because his father died a year ago to the day. Prior to leaving for Louisville, Lance stopped by his father's gravesite and planted a Kentucky Derby flag.

Another part of Mystik Dan's ownership group is Lance Gasaway's cousin, Brent Gasaway, who runs 4G Racing with his wife, Sharilyn.

And Mystik Dan gets his name — both parts — from the third owner, Hamby.

Hamby's father's name is Dan, and his first business was selling Mystik Tape.

"This horse is a good horse. ... We've got as good a shot as anybody to win this one," Lance Gasaway told BloodHorse earlier this week.

Those words proved prophetic Saturday evening.

This story will be updated.

Reach Kentucky men’s basketball and football reporter Ryan Black at rblack@gannett.com and follow him on X at @RyanABlack.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Mystik Dan owner? Meet 2024 Kentucky Derby winner ownership group