Sierra Leone, trained by Chad Brown, falls short in Kentucky Derby 2024 at Churchill Downs

What do polo, paper mills, Ireland, Barbados and Oldham County have in common?

A second-place finish in the 150th Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs.

It took several minutes after the race was finished for Mystik Dan to be named the winner by a nose in a photo finish with Sierra Leone, one of the favorites at 3-1, close behind. The 3-year-old, trained by Chad Brown, provided a lot of optimism after winning his last two races but couldn't catch Mystik Dan in the end.

Each member of the group that spent $2.3 million to buy him at the Fasig-Tipton New York Saratoga Yearling Sale in 2022 has a unique story and background. They represent four different countries but are united by Sierra Leone.

New York native Peter Brant has a long-standing history in horse racing but took a 20-year hiatus to play polo. He retired from the sport in 2016 and returned to horse racing. Prior to leaving horse racing, Brant owned a share of 1984 Derby winner Swale but hasn’t had a winner since then.

Fellow American and Clemson University alumnus Brook Smith was born and raised in Oldham County and didn’t get into horse racing until he was in his 30s. But the sport became a passion, with the Kentucky native exploring the philanthropic side of horse racing. He helped launch Purses For a Purpose in 2020 to help those who work on the backside of Churchill Downs by offering educational opportunities, human services, community resources and more, according to the program’s website.

Originally from England, Derrick Smith brings the island flair. He co-owns the luxury five-star beachfront resort Sandy Lane Hotel in Barbados, where he lives.

Michael Tabor, who’s from the East End of London, has many business ventures including the paper mill industry, magazine publishing and art collecting.

John Magnier used to own Manchester United and is currently a managing partner of Ireland-based Coolmore Stud, the world’s largest thoroughbred breeding operation. Derrick Smith joined the company in 2005. Ireland native Susan Magnier, John’s wife, is the daughter of legendary Irish trainer Vincent O'Brien, who won 42 classic races in Europe during his career.

The group took a trip to Louisville to see if Sierra Leone could give them one more commonality as a Derby winner. But Sierra Leone, sired by Gun Runner, came up short of taking the 150th Run for the Roses.

