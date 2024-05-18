Who would be the most likely 2024 NBA finals opponent for the Boston Celtics?

With their Western Conference semifinals series tied up at 3 games apiece, the Minnesota Timberwolves and the reigning champion Denver Nuggets are tied in a postseason battle for the ages.

With all due respect to the other West semis series currently underway between the Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder, it seems very likely that if the Boston Celtics make the NBA finals (and they had better with this path), one of the Nuggets and the Timberwolves will be their opponent. Which of Minnesota and Denver is the better ball club for Boston to play in the finals, given both teams have challenged them this season?

Perhaps more importantly, which of the two teams do we think is more likely to end up in the finals? CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning recently weighed in with guest Nate Spurlin on the “Dome Theory” podcast. Check it out below!

