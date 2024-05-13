ESPN’s Tim Bontemps on why the Boston Celtics still have a comfortable path to the 2024 NBA Finals

Despite what you might believe from some of the doomer fans after the Boston Celtics‘ Game 2 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in their 2024 Eastern conference semifinals series, the Celtics have a comfortable path to the 2024 NBA Finals. Among the NBA analysts who believe that is ESPN’s Tim Bontemps, and he recently opened up about what he thinks so.

CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon invited Bontemps to join the Garden Report to talk Jayson Tatum’s performance in Game 3, whether Tatum still needs to elevate his game, his place in the MVP voting, and the Celtics’ series against the Cavs.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire