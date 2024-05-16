Celtics Lab 259: Closing out the Cavs in the East semis and a look ahead to the East finals

The Boston Celtics have defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 113-98 in Game 5 of their 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals series to advance to the NBA’s 2024 Eastern Conference finals. It came via a massive game from veteran Boston big man Al Horford, and it also saw perhaps the best postseason play from star Celtics forward Jayson Tatum as well.

As an added bonus, the team will get a bit of rest while they wait to learn their opponent in the next round from the New York Knicks – Indiana Pacers series. How do we feel about the East semis victory? Do we have any lingering concerns for the next round? When do we think Kristaps Porzingis will return to the court? Who will Boston play, and who do we want them to play?

The hosts of the “Celtics Lab” podcast sat down after the win to talk about all of the above. Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say about the Al Horford game, the Cavs series, and what comes next.





