Michigan State football lands commitment from Stephen F. Austin transfer defensive lineman Brandon Lane Jr.

In a week that saw Michigan State football lose one of their top defensive linemen in Derrick Harmon, the Spartans landed a huge win via the NCAA transfer portal with Stephen F. Austin defensive lineman Brandon Lane Jr. committing to the Spartans.

Lane started his career at South Dakota State before heading to Stephen F. Austin. In eleven games this past year, Lane racked up 44 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.

He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Brandon Lane Jr. has committed to Michigan State, per his agents at @APSportsAgency. https://t.co/qEJHwQzlNk — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 26, 2024

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire